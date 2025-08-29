Kylie Jenner has been in the spotlight ever since her teenage years, with her style evolving with the times and the creation of her own fashion company called khy.

Kylie Jenner

At 10 years old, Kylie Jenner stepped into the fashion world dressed in the fashion of the time for tweens - loud prints, bright colours and casual shoes (such as boots or sneakers).

Attending her first ever red carpet event in 2008 alongside her older sister Kendall Jenner, Kylie quickly embodied a casual yet chic style as the it preteen of the time.

First business venture

Jenner’s fashion was still evolving in the early 2010s as a teenager, trying out sequins and metallics, which were popular at the time.

Despite looking casual on some occasions, she started to wear more designer brands such as Cartier, Yves Saint Laurent and Badgley Mischka.

In 2013, Kylie and Kendall Jenner collaborated with PacSun to launch their clothing line, Kendall + Kylie.

This was the first look into her entrepreneurship and love for fashion from an early age.

The last collection was released in 2017, with some of the clothing still available to buy on Amazon.

A look to remember

2014 was the year that Jenner ditched her long, dark brown locks for a short blue bob cut, a significant change that would lead to her love of wigs in the future.

The TV personality also began to experiment with different heels, trying out strappy and peep-toe shoes depending on the outfit.

This was the era, Jenner really began to forge her own unique style with coloured hair, a signature make-up look (long lashes, smoky eye shadow, bold contouring and matte lipstick) and glittery/colourful dresses and pantsuits.

Jenner continued her glamorous style and love for all things sparkly by wearing even more beaded dresses at a variety of events in 2016 and 2017.

She attended her first Met Gala in 2016 at 18 years old, wearing a dazzling, floor-length, silver Balmain gown with sheer lining on her waist.

Jenner began to regularly attend fashion shows from 2016 onwards, making a name for herself aside from starring in the reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Coachella became a place for the reality star to make a name for herself.

Alongside other celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens, the Jenner sisters became known for setting the standard for the two-week-long music festival in sunny California.

When 2016 rolled to a close, Jenner founded Kylie Cosmetics.

Starting with the sale of Kylie Lip Kits (a liquid lipstick and lip liner set), the company has expanded to include a full range of makeup and skincare.

Quickly becoming the “world’s youngest self-made billionaire” according to Forbes in 2019 and 2020, Kylie sold 51% controlling stake in Kylie Cosmetics to the multinational beauty company Coty.

A New Age

In 2024, Jenner ditched makeup for clothes and launched a new fashion brand, Khy.

Selling wardrobe basics, staples and investment pieces, the pieces are a mix of retail and luxury.

To match her minimalist fashion company, Jenner has returned to her natural dark brown hair colour and is embracing a more subtle, relaxed makeup look.

The businesswoman has also moved from her public relationship with Travis Scott to a hidden romance with Timothee Chalamet, whom she started dating in late 2023.

Over the years, Kylie Jenner has not only reinvented herself but reshaped both the fashion and beauty industry.

