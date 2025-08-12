Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson have dominated the headlines over the past few weeks.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson at Naked Gun premier

What started as on-screen chemistry for the Naked Gun press tour quickly spilled into the public eye - kisses on the carpet, playful TV moments, and a promo video that had social media talking.

But is this proper romance or just publicity with good chemistry?

The moments that fuelled rumours

Rumours began after the UK premiere on Tuesday, July 22, when Anderson planted a kiss on Neeson’s cheek, and intensified at the New York premiere on Monday, July 28 when both stars posed on the red carpet with their children.

A later promo clip - in which they feed each other popcorn and Neeson pecks Anderson’s forehead - only fanned the flames.

Real affection or just press tour antics?

The pair are promoting a rom-com reboot. Momentary displays of affection are common on press tours.

That said, several of the moments (the cheek kiss, the forehead peck, resting heads during interviews) felt unscripted to many viewers - small gestures you don’t usually rehearse.

The visuals add weight to the dating claims.

Back in October 2024, the Taken actor said, “With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her.

“She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you,” he told People.

And now that they’re promoting the film, their off-screen chemistry is just as strong as their on-screen chemistry.

As of now, the strongest public evidence is exactly that - public.

Reputable outlets report a source saying the relationship is real, and there is filmed proof of affectionate behaviour.

But neither star’s reps have issued a clear confirmation, so it’s fair to call this likely sincere but still unconfirmed.

