Lindsay Lohan's ascent began when she was just three years old, modelling for brands like Calvin Klein Kids and gracing over 60 TV commercials.

Lindsay Lonah

At 10, she became a soap opera favourite in Another World, already described as a seasoned pro.

Her film debut in Disney's The Parent Trap (1998) proved that young talent could shine brilliantly - she played twin sisters with heart and range, earning a Young Artist Award.

Everything that followed - Mean Girls (2004), Freaky Friday (2003), her debut album Speak - cemented her place on the entertainment map, with critics nodding to her charisma and comedic timing.

The fall: Fame’s pressure cooker

But Hollywood’s glare can burn. By 2007, Lindsay’s story took a troubling turn.

Multiple arrests, a DUI, rehab visits, and the spotlight on her personal battles overshadowed her talent.

The momentum she’d built began to crumble amid legal woes and tabloid frenzy.

Yet, she didn’t disappear completely.

In 2014, she offered the world a more personal side in her docu-series, Lindsay.

She later shifted to entrepreneurial work - launching beach clubs in Greece, a lifestyle site, and starring in an MTV reality show spotlighting her Mykonos ventures (Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club).

It wasn’t acting glory, but it showed determination and reinvention.

The climb back (2021-present)

2022 marked the turning point.

Netflix brought her back with Falling for Christmas, her first major film in nearly a decade - and it soared as one of the streamer’s most-watched holiday movies.

The charm was undeniable.

Then came Irish Wish (2024), a whimsical rom-com that leaned on her infectious presence to pull through predictable plotlines.

And then Our Little Secret, her more emotionally grounded third Netflix project, rounding out a heartfelt trilogy.

Her personal life, too, followed a calmer trajectory.

She married Bader Shammas in 2022 and welcomed a son in 2023.

In 2025, Lindsay revealed a new venture - a beauty line centred on skin-loving serums - a fitting chapter for someone known for both beauty and reinvention.

Then Freakier Friday (2025) premiered, reuniting Lindsay with Jamie Lee Curtis in a delightfully chaotic sequel to Freaky Friday - this time infused with motherhood, magic, and mature warmth.

Critics and audiences responded positively, calling it a "solid comeback" and praising the renewed chemistry.

