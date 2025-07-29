I can’t escape it.

Matcha orginiated in China.

First it was the pastel green latte with with foam on top.

Now it's a powder, an ice cream, hair products, an energy drink, and even a lip balm.

What started as another overpriced coffee drink beloved by Los Angeles celebrities like Bella Hadid, Gywenth Pathlow and Selena Gomez has now grown a life of its own and become an uncontrollable beast, perhaps doing more harm than not.

Used as part of the Japanese tea ceremony, Chanoyu, which centres around the preparation, serving and drinking of matcha, the drink is far more than the expensive green powder now sold in health-conscious stores.

While originating in China, matcha is deeply centred in Zen Buddhism and Japanese tea culture as a form of meditation and spiritual practice.

But the matcha mania taking over coffee shops and social media is not about spirituality but creating the latest coffee craze.

In 2023, matcha drinks saw a 202 per cent increase in sales in the UK, according to a report from Orion Market Research.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Jerseys, Jorts and White Linen: Items You Need This Summer

Fast forward just two years, and the ‘Matcha’ hashtag is used in over two million TikToks.

The green-tinted, umami-flavoured powder has the world in a chokehold, one that may be letting up without a fault of its own.

Growing Demand, Plummenting Supply

As the online craze for matcha grows, so does the physical demand.

Speaking to the BBC, Lauren Purvis, a US-based tea importer, revealed how a once-monthly supply of matcha is running out in days.

“Some cafes are even asking for a kilo a day. They’re desperate to keep up”, said the owner of Mizuba Tea Co.

Ms Purvis is seeing an increase in demand, but supplies for the leafy green powder are slowly drying up.

With record-breaking heatwaves hitting many countries this summer, the production of matcha is slowing down.

The Kyoto region in Japan, which produces a ¼ of Japan’s trencha (green tea leaves), is experiencing hot weather leading to poor harvests even as global and tourist demand continues to soar.

Many vendors in Japan are limiting how much matcha customers can buy in an effort to combat increased popularity but plummeting supply.

The craze and craving for Matcha, on the other hand, is not slowing down.

Someone should tell our favourite celebrities that they might have to start rationing their supplies.

MORE FROM VANELY BARUMIRE: Who is Milo Manheim? - The Internet’s Newest Boyfriend

by Vanely Barumire for www.femalefirst.co.uk

find me on and follow me on