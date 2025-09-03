Despite poor ratings and online slander, Netflix have renewed Meghan Markle’s cooking/lifestyle show.

Meghan Markle

Part of a multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giants, ‘With Love, Meghan’ features the former Duchess of Sussex as she cooks and gives lifestyle tips with her Hollywood friends.

Season 2 premiered on August 26th, and after some convincing, Vanely Barumire sat down for the first episode of the new series.

Overly Whimsical and enjoyable

I must admit, I went into the show expecting to hate it, but ended up finding my new comfort show.

Rated 2 out of 5 by the Guardian’s Lucy Magan, the show has not been received well.

Magan writes, “It’s so boring, so contrived, so effortfully whimsical that, do you know what? In the end, it does become almost fascinating.”

And she is right, the show does not do too much or anything to be honest.

The first episode features Meghan Markle, chef David Chang, pastry chef Christina Tosi and Markle’s long-time friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin.

They make homemade smores, a steak feast, do some flower arrangement and in between all of that, Meghan shows the audience how to water marble scarves.

Nothing really happens, and I love it.

The whimsical soundtrack, coupled with the Californian background and Meghan’s infectious smile, makes the show a lighthearted form of entertainment, best watched snuggled up on a couch with a warm blanket during the upcoming autumn season.

There are no profound culinary discoveries in the show, but you may learn how to make the perfect flower arrangement.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Kirsten Dunst, Gabrielle Union - Where Is the Cast of ‘Bring It On’ Now

Indescribable yet entertaining

Truth be told, I have no idea what the show is or how to describe it.

It is not a cooking show, and it does not try to market itself as such.

Knowing Meghan’s lack of culinary credentials, Netflix describes ‘With Love, Meghan’ as the Duchess sharing ‘cooking, gardening and hosting tips’.

And she certainly does.

I will be making graham crackers from scratch at one point, and someone might just be getting a water marbled scarf from me for Christmas this year.

It is not a cooking show or meant to be educational; it is simply Meghan Markle with her famous friends in a luxury California estate with cameras around.

In a sentimental closing scene of the first episode, Christian Tosi best described the show perfectly, “You believed in me before I learnt to believe in myself”.

And I believe the show will soon become a guilty pleasure.

Boring, maybe. Effortfully whimsical, perhaps. But thoroughly entertaining. 3 out of 5.

MORE FROM VANELY BARUMIRE: Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz - Tennis meets Fashion at 2025 US Open