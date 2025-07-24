Although best known as The Prince of Darkness, the early 2000s saw Ozzy meet MTV for what would be a record-breaking and TV genre-altering programme - ‘The Osbournes’.

Ozzy Osbourne and his daughter, Kelly Osbourne

His journey to our screens

Born in Solihull in December 1948 and bullied throughout his teenage years, Ozzy became a victim of drugs and alcohol at just 15.

Working several jobs to scrape by, it was then that he discovered the Beatles, the band later revealed as his musical inspiration.

Jump to 1967 and Ozzy was being recruited to a small town band alongside Tony Lommi, Bill Ward and Geezer Butler.

Becoming Black Sabbath as we know and love them two years later, and the rest is history.

Creating dark and rebellious tunes that will forever be etched into music's Hall of Fame, the band released a total of eight albums in nine years before Ozzy was forced to step down as his substance addiction re-reared their ugly head.

The years that followed

Going solo in 1980, Ozzy continued to top the charts with albums and singles, including Crazy Train, Blizzard of Oz and Patient Number 9.

Partnering with many, he also recorded hit songs with Mr Crowley, Shot In The Dark, Alice Cooper and Post Malone during his illustrious career.

Professional hellraiser, Ozzy was also never far from trouble, with some of his most iconic stunts including biting the head of a bat and catapulting meat into crowds during his shows.

The Osbournes before the Kardashians

Positioned as a fly-on-the-wall documentary esc series, Ozzy’s third act came in the surprising form of a TV show, following the ups and downs of his family’s life.

Airing for four seasons between 2002 and 2005, ‘The Osbournes’ allowed fans a comedically enhanced, yet true look behind the curtain at Ozzy, his wife and manager Sharon and two out of three children, Jack and Kelly.

Packed with wit, charm and relatable personalities, the show was an instant hit, winning the 2002 Emmy for ‘Outstanding Reality Program’.

Re-imagining the singer's image for an audience of millions unfamiliar with his Black Sabbath era, ‘The Osbournes’ sitcom style marked the industry's turning point from competition and survival-based plots to something more genuine.

Daring yet domestic, the programme's 52 episodes showed everything from dog walks and dinners to feuds and fake IDs.

And in true Ozzy fashion, of course, the show also never shied away from controversy or swearing, with the family's zero tolerance for BS just one of its many quirks.

Available in full on Amazon Prime, there has never been a better, albeit bittersweet time to re-live some of Ozzy’s best moments with his family - The Osbournes.

