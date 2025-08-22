Whether battling beasts and bureaucrats or serving as the internet's unofficial Hollywood heartthrob dad, Pedro Pascal somehow makes any role appear effortless.

Pedro Pascal

Following a blockbuster summer with appearances across the MCU, a love-struck New York and a disease-ridden New Mexico, here are some of Pedro Pascal’s most iconic roles ranked.

Warning for spoilers!!

5: Silva (A Strange Way of Life)

With only 31 minutes to tell what is in reality a very poignant battle between sexuality, conviction and relationships, Pascal placed a stranglehold on every second of this queer western number.

Set in a stylised version of the American West, ‘A Strange Way of Life' follows cowboy Silva (Pedro Pascal) on his journey back to Bitter Creek and into the arms of ex-fling turned town sheriff Jake (Ethan Hawke).

Despite its fair share of criticism, however, Pascal’s charming country character and carefully constructed emotional arcs earn this title a solid top-five slot.

4: Fink (The Wild Robot)

A welcome break from his usual grim and hopeless character narratives, Pascal, as the voice of scheming yet sweet fox Fink, marks a rare gem in his career crown.

With more going on beneath the fur than meets the eye, Fink lends himself as the perfectly reliable co-narrator, enhanced only by Pascal's memorable twang.

Pascal’s Fink is a perfect blend of comedy and wit.

Set against one of recent cinema's most stunning visual backdrops, and supported by newcomer Kit Connor (Brightbill) as well as film alumni Matt Berry (Paddler) and Mark Hamill (Thorn), his role in The Wild Robot left huge pawprints on all our hearts.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Julia Roberts, Alicia Silverstone and Angela Bassett - Meet the Queens of the 1990s film industry

3: Harry (Materialists)

Another branch of stoic heroes and questionable side pieces comes Pascal's role as Harry Castillo - a charming, wealthy and eligible bachelor.

Stuck in a love triangle teetering on the class divide, Materialists sets out to establish whether just because a person ticks all the boxes, is it enough to make them lovable?

Argumentative to his core and hiding behind a shockingly truthful appearance-altering surgery, Pascal brings just enough charisma without being smug.

Despite many arguing that the film lacked complexity and had no true intention to make the character anything more than symbolic, praise for Pascal is cut short.

2: Reed Richard/Mister Fantastic (The Fantastic Four: First Steps)

Stepping stretchy feet first into the role of Marvel's latest scientist turned tech genius, Pascal’s adaptation of Mr Fantastic was both bold and intriguing.

Pascal chose to focus more on the beloved hero's wit and smarts than his ability to keep up with flashy action sequences and a complicated gym routine.

Being in his 50s, many criticised Marvel's casting decision, claiming Pascal 'didn't look the part’ and was ‘too old’... but if you ask me, his gravitas and sensitivity to The Fantastic Four’s iconic status drove his narrative performance to a new level.

Bringing warmth, emotion and quiet power, Pascal makes Mister Fantastic feel like someone you could live next door to.

1: Joel Miller (The Last of Us)

Marking the turning point in his career, Pedro Pascal’s raw, haunted and protective embodiment of Joel is a refreshing take on the video game character.

Full of lived-in moments, grief-stricken journeys and silences that say more than dialogue ever could, ‘The Last of Us’ season one led to Pascal’s nomination for several accolades.

Racking up praise across the board as the series’ beating heart, his on-screen chemistry with TV daughter Ellie (Bella Ramsey) will forever be regarded as a shining example.

Each different in nature, these five examples are just a few of many that set Pedro Pascal apart.

MORE FROM KATIE RANSOME: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lady Gaga & One Direction - Six of the weirdest Celebrity products you won't believe exist