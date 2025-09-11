So, a US spinoff of a critically-acclaimed US spinoff of a UK TV show.

Domhnall Gleeson

A brain teaser no one really asked for, but a refreshing take on the demise of print journalism.

Mixing the humour and fly-on-the-wall filming that made The Office so beloved, The Paper is both a social commentary and its own product at the same time.

Finding a balance between making a statement about the state of local journalism and being a comedy, the series is both thought-provoking and witty.

Desperate to revive a failing Midwestern newspaper, new Editor in Chief Ned Sampson enlists the help of untrained journalists to fill the print version of the Toledo Truth-Teller, in this mock-documentary series from the same minds behind The Office.

There is real potential in the show even after two episodes.

Great Cast, Great Chemistry

Domnhall Gleeson’s Ned Sampson is a refreshing take on Michael Scott (Steve Carell), whose over-enthusiasm became annoying nearing the end of the show’s first season.

The slightly self-deprecating, self-proclaimed over-romanticiser, Ned Sampson, is a welcomed contrast to the Dunder Mifflin regional manager.

With great comedic timing, scenes with the full cast are a testament to the writing and chemistry between the crew.

Ned (Domnhall Gleeson) and Mare’s (Chelsea Frei) relationship is set up to potentially rival the slow burn of Jim and Pam.

Sabrina Impacciatore’s high-maintenance, vengeful Esmeralda is a perfect counter to Ned Sampson, a journalist desperate to prove himself.

Arguably, the best character of the whole show, Impacciatore, is brilliant as the attention-seeking, former head of the paper, who is determined to see the demise of her replacement.

The show is packed with hilarious yet lesser-known actors, who are keen to see the show succeed, and their enthusiasm is what makes the series a great watch.

“Seven highly motivated, tenacious Buckeyes are out there right now, hunting news, you would be a fool to bet against them,” and that goes for the show.

In an age of spinoffs, remakes and sequels, The Paper is the best take on an old and beloved model.

by Vanely Barumire for www.femalefirst.co.uk

