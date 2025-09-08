As Prince Harry returns to the UK for a royal tour, ITV have announced their new headline show, Talking Royals.

Lizzie Robinson, Chris Ship and Charlene White (CREDIT: ITV Talking Royals)

Featuring TV broadcaster Charlene White, ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship, ITV News royal expert Lizzie Robinson and more, the show will take viewers behind the royal headlines with lively discussion and expert analysis every Sunday.

Decorated in their field and with a wealth of knowledge about the monarchy, Ship and Robinson have reported on the Royal Family for almost a decade, in the UK and on tours all over the world, through the births, marriages and deaths which have shaped the family as it modernises and changes.

The first episode is set to air on Sunday, 21st September after Donald Trump’s State Visit to the UK and the show will dive into the ITV archive to look back at royal news that made headlines.

Set to be ITV News’s first visual podcast for television, Talking Royals will include an interview with the late Queen’s press secretary Ailsa Anderson with anecdotes of summers with the royals at Balmoral, analysis of Harry’s latest court case, Catherine’s cancer journey, the royal children at Wimbledon, Meghan’s Netflix series and new range of products – and sampling the cocktails served at the State Banquet.

Charlene White said: ‘I’m really excited about bringing Talking Royals to audiences on ITV. It is the go-to for any royal watcher who sees the headlines and wants to know more. There is never a shortage of topics to talk about, and we have a lot of fun too.’

by Vanely Barumire

