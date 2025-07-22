Selena Gomez has lived a life that many only dream of.

Selena Gomez celebrates her 33rd birthday

From growing up on the Disney Channel to redefining pop stardom, acting in acclaimed series, building a beauty empire, and becoming a voice for mental health and chronic illness advocacy, the pop star has left a lasting mark on the entertainment industry from a young age.

As she turns 33, here’s a look at 10 defining moments that shaped the woman behind the name.

1. Wizards of Waverly Place - Where it all began

There’s no Selena Gomez without Alex Russo.

Her role as the quick-witted middle child in Wizards of Waverly Place remains one of the most iconic in Disney Channel history.

The show was a cultural staple for a generation.

And for Selena, it was the launchpad that proved she belonged in the spotlight.

2. The Come & Get It era

By 2013, Selena had left the Disney world behind and was ready to reintroduce herself.

Come & Get It was sultry, unapologetic, and bold - her first true solo hit post The Scene.

It was also the moment she stepped fully into her womanhood on stage.

The choreography. The styling. The confidence. That was the beginning of pop star Selena.

3. Selena Gomez & the Scene - Underrated and essential

Before the solo spotlight, Selena fronted Selena Gomez & the Scene - a band name everyone low-key hated, but songs we still hum today.

Love You Like a Love Song, Naturally, A Year Without Rain… she made teen-pop feel dreamy, fun, and less manufactured than it had any right to be.

And she did it while acting full-time.

4. Lose You to Love Me - Her most honest ballad

In 2019, Selena returned after a long break with Lose You to Love Me - a raw piano ballad that silenced every critic.

The lyrics? Heartbreaking. The delivery? Devastating. The song? Masterful.

5. Lupus, kidney transplant & advocacy

Selena’s lupus diagnosis, kidney transplant, and subsequent public advocacy changed everything.

She became a symbol of resilience.

From raising awareness about chronic illness to speaking candidly about mental health, she turned her pain into purpose and helped countless others feel seen.

6. Only Murders in the Building - The actress returns

While Steve Martin and Martin Short were already legends, Only Murders in the Building needed Selena’s edge.

Her role as Mabel Mora was cool, dry, and deeply layered - a great return to the big screen.

7. The birth of Rare Beauty

What started as a celebrity beauty brand quickly became one of the most authentic voices in the makeup space.

Rare Beauty’s success reflects her ethos: kindness, transparency, and a refusal to pretend life is flawless.

It’s not. And that’s okay.

8. Wizards Reboot - Full circle

In the fall of 2024, Selena returned to the world that made her.

She is the executive producer and still plays Alex Russo in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place - a reboot of the iconic Disney Channel hit show.

It's an emotional homecoming for fans and the actress..

9. A sisterhood with Taylor Swift

From red carpets to private birthday dinners, Selena and Taylor Swift have remained each other’s constants in an industry that’s anything but.

Whether it’s a soft hug in a backstage photo or Taylor showing up for Selena’s birthday with no PR frills, their friendship has been a constant throughout their careers.

10. An unexpected romance with Benny Blanco

Selena’s relationship with music producer Benny Blanco hasn’t been subtle - and that’s exactly the point.

Since confirming the romance in late 2023, she’s posted photos, flaunted the ring, and made it clear she doesn’t need approval from anyone.

Selena Gomez has always been unapologetically herself, and Female First wishes her all the best on her special day.

