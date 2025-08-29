Gen-Z expects authenticity, and Rare Beauty has cracked the code.

Selena Gomez

Built by American artist and entrepreneur Selena Gomez, Rare Beauty is valued at over $2.7 billion as of 2025.

Founded on the mission to break down unrealistic beauty standards and support mental health through the Rare Impact Fund, the brand has marketed a brand of authenticity and self-worth and to great success.

Interactive Scratch-and-Sniff Billboard Campaign

Rare Beauty made headlines worldwide for presenting a viral marketing campaign so commendable that it’s got everyone talking about it.

On August 10th 2025, Rare Beauty launched its first perfume named Rare Eau de Parfum, showcasing its fabulous elements.

However, it’s not the appeal or the smell that grabbed attention, but an interactive scratch-and-sniff billboard in New York City that attracted passersby in SoHo, along Canal Street and the High Line.

Partnering with Shopify’s Shop app, the campaign offers fans an exclusive first sniff of the new fragrance before its official launch on the market.

Scratch and sniff! An unconventional campaign, yet a genius marketing move.

Understanding the value of the customer-client relationship from the Gen Z consumer, the campaign allows customers to experience the perfume rather than tell them what it smells like.

Rare Beauty understands its target audience; they’re aware that Gen-Z loves out-of-the-box ideas, which create buzz and eccentricity for all the right reasons.

Celebrating Accessibility and Inclusivity through Design

The brand is built around trust and customer awareness.

Having worked with certified hand therapists and packaging engineers to design a luxe, ergonomic perfume bottle that is easy to use for people with limited hand mobility, shows the brand’s unfailing promise for inclusive.

Fans with limited mobility on social media have celebrated Rare Eau de Parfum with one saying, “first perfume I’ve ever been able to spray by myself,”.

Selena Gomez’s own experience with lupus (which can cause pain in the hands) informed this focus on accessible packaging, and it’s clearly making a strong positive impact.

By ensuring the perfume can be used by everyone, Rare Beauty shows how diversity and design can go hand in hand, setting its product apart in a crowded beauty market.

Every brand should follow in its footsteps and try to make a difference through its corporate ventures by not only celebrating but designing around inclusivity, diversity and beauty.

Armed to make a difference in the beauty world, Rare Beauty is indeed rare.