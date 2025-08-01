Nearly 30 years after his first tee off, Happy Gilmore landed back on our screens last Friday (July 25th) on Netflix. Adam Sandler’s much-anticipated sequel, Happy Gilmore 2, was stacked with cast brimming with the biggest names in Hollywood.

Happy Gilmore out on Netflix now

Ethan Cutkosky

Most recognisable for his role as Carl Gallagher, aka ‘white boy Carl’ in the US version of Shameless, Ethan Cutkosky appears as Wayne Gilmore - the second-oldest of four Gilmore boys.

Traits all too familiar to Cutkosky, Wayne's character is the perfect blend of protective and insecure, yet hot-headed and rowdy.

Rising through the ranks as a child actor, Cutkosky also has credits in 2009’s The Unborn and 2025’s Going Places, as well as a number of uncredited supporting roles.

Cameron Boyce

Appearing alongside Adam Sandler in 2010’s Grown Ups, plus the comedy's 2013 sequel Grown Ups 2, Cameron Boyce then joined the Disney Channel in 2011.

Fast becoming a fan favourite, Boyce stayed with the network until 2019 when he tragically passed away following complications from Epilepsy at just 20.

‘Keeping him part of the family’, as revealed by Sandler in an interview following the film's release, Cameron can be seen briefly on TV in an episode of Jessie, as Gilmore approaches a golfing check-in booth shortly into the film.

Travis Kelce

Star tight-end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and boyfriend to singer mega star Taylor Swift; Travis Kelce continues his streak of guest movie appearances, playing the role of a Golf club employee.

Antagonistic in nature, Kelce’s character plays Oscar’s (Bad Bunny) boss, who ends up getting fired over an incident at the players' dinner, leading to his career break as Gilmore's caddy.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Instagram official! - Travis Kelce posts glimpse into relationship with Taylor Swift

Margaret Qualley

A classically trained ballet dancer turned actress, Margaret Qualley is probably best known for her supporting role in HBO’s drama series The Leftovers.

With titles, including Poor Things (2023) and Maid (2021), also to her name, Qualley appears most recently as amateur golfer Sally.

Part of the key contributing trio getting Happy back into golf, Qualley was joined by comedian Eric Andre and Saturday Night Live alum Martin Herlihy.

Sean Evans

An American YouTuber who burst onto the scene interviewing celebrities as they eat progressively spicier chicken wings, Evans makes a guest appearance in Gilmore's golf sequel as himself.

Bringing Hot Ones to the big screen in collaboration with Karma Sauce, you can catch his cameo around the 27th minute as he talks to the film's villain, Frank Manatee (Benny Safdie).

Post Malone

Despite being hidden under the guise of character DJ Omar Gosh, fans were quick to recognise Post Malone in his cameo role.

Best known for his musical endeavours, Malone rose to fame in 2015 after casually releasing ‘White Iverson’ on SoundCloud, hitting No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He also has songs featured in a number of animation classics, including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

This list only touches the tip of Happy Gilmore 2’s cameo iceberg, so why not see who else you can spot?

MORE FROM KATIE RANSOME: From Metal to Mainstream - The Osbourne Effect