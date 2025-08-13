Stephen Bailey is a comedy powerhouse—a stand-up comedian, TV presenter, actor, and writer.

Known for his delightfully gossipy humour and razor-sharp wit, he is counted among the UK’s most sought-after comedians for entertainment and hosting roles.

Stephen Bailey

Whether hosting Live at the Apollo, guesting on shows like Would I Lie To You?, or fronting festive favourites such as Celebs on the Farm and Takeshi’s Castle, Bailey’s charm lights up every set.

Off-stage, he is a proud working-class northern gay man who shares his story to inspire.

In this exclusive interview with The Motivational Speakers Agency, Stephen reflects on the power of laughter, challenges stereotypes, and reveals how authenticity drives his presence both on and off-screen.

Q: From your perspective, how can humour transform workplace culture and morale?

Stephen Bailey: “I think humour is so important to the workplace culture because, first of all, you know, I’m not rewriting the wheel here – everybody has had that sort of sense of dread of the Sunday night, ‘I’ve got to go into work on Monday morning,’ just off the back of having a lovely weekend where they have spent the weekend having a laugh with their family.

“They might have been to the pub or to a party with their friends, and at the weekend you’re having a laugh, and I feel like it should carry on into the workplace.

“I think, you know, by having that sense of fun, even in a corporate environment – and you can still – I think sometimes when people say having fun, they think it takes away from professionalism, and I don’t think that’s true.

“I think by instilling fun, having a laugh, seeing through, that you can get through maybe difficult challenges in the workplace with a bit of camaraderie.

“I think it makes everyone work better because, you know, a happy employee is an efficient employee – I really think that. I think every time I have done an excellent job – and I’ve worked in a supermarket, I’ve worked for the NHS, I’ve worked in production – the best jobs were the ones where we also had a laugh.”

Q: You often speak about social mobility. Which common misconceptions do you feel still need to be challenged?

Stephen Bailey: “I think, for me, social mobility is such an important conversation because, you know, I grew up, for example, being told to know your place – ‘things like that aren’t for you’ – and you believe it for too long that it sort of gets you behind everyone else, and it does hold you back.

“I think you should be encouraged to strive. I mean, I’m someone that grew up on that whole sort of American TV show where if you see something you want, go and get it, and I think a British mentality is more like, you know, sort of ‘stay in your lane, don’t cause any bother,’ and I disagree with that.

“By seeing people and also allowing people to tell their stories of where they came from – you know, me and my family, we grew up on food banks, and, you know, since then I’ve hosted shows, I’ve done the biggest comedy show on TV like the Apollo, I’m currently in a Channel Five comedy drama The Madame Blanc Mysteries, and that shouldn’t have been for me.

“I think it’s really important that we do talk about it, because the only way people will know that they can move up the social ladder is by letting them hear stories that they’re familiar with.

“The one thing we really need to represent – you know, we’re getting better at representing race, LGBT rights – and I think one of the things we really need to also include in that is class. You should let people know that where you start out doesn’t need to be where you have to end.

“I think sometimes, you know, it’s been thrown to me in the workplace where, when I’ve been really striving towards something and literally working later hours, when I’ve got home doing more work on something, the word ‘desperate’ has been used to me, whereas the word ‘determined’ has been thrown to my middle-class colleagues.

“I think sometimes it’s just about language and letting people know, just because someone’s trying to better themselves, I really think we should encourage it – and especially in Britain.

“I think, you know, especially what I’ve learned through social media, which I think is a fantastic tool when used right, is that Britain is one of the last countries that has a class issue.”

Q: What steps can companies take to build a truly inclusive workplace culture?

Stephen Bailey: “I think businesses can create an inclusive workplace culture just by listening to everyone. Let people not feel afraid to speak up and tell their story. I think that is the best bit of advice, really – allow someone to come into work and, yes, you should have to be professional, I’m not taking away from the fact that this is still the workplace, you’re paid to do a job, but at the same time you should be able to go to work and be your full authentic self.

“I shouldn’t have to put on more of an RP accent, for example, to highlight that I’m educated – you know, I am educated, I’ve got a first-class degree in French, of all things, and yet I have a really strong Bankunnan accent.

“For me, I’ve been denied jobs, and openly, because they go, ‘Oh, we don’t think Stephen’s quite right for that, you know, we need someone that’s more of a grasp of general knowledge, that’s maybe a bit more educated,’ stuff like that. I have actually been told that.

“I think it’s because, you know, I am a gay man, I am slightly camp – some of you may be thinking very camp – and I have an accent that sometimes distracts from the fact that I’m educated. I think that has sometimes played a part in me holding myself back, because when you feel like, ‘Oh, well, they see me this way,’ you just sort of let people. We have to get back to the place of going, we are all layered, none of us are just one thing.

“I think sometimes the workplace can be guilty of going, ‘Everyone needs to fit into this box. Who are you according to this box? Which age box do you tick? What gender box do you tick? What sexual orientation do you tick?’ I don’t think life is that simple.

“By allowing people to just come in, be themselves, celebrate themselves, speak how they speak, while still doing a good job for you and your company, I think it’s the best way to get the most out of people and to make inclusivity work.

“I think people talk about inclusivity and representation and yet don’t know how to go about it, and make everything more of a thing than it needs to be.”

This exclusive interview with Stephen Bailey was conducted by Megan Lupton of The Motivational Speakers Agency.