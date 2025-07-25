Tyler, the Creator has once again proven why he's one of the most innovative and influential artists of our time.

Tyler the Creator

His surprise album, "Don't Tap The Glass," dropped on July 21, 2025, and has been making waves in the music industry.

The album, Tyler's ninth studio project, was announced during his concert at Brooklyn's Barclays Centre as part of his ongoing "Chromakopia" tour.

The Inspiration Behind the Album

Tyler's inspiration for "Don't Tap The Glass" came from his friends who refrain from dancing in public due to the fear of being filmed.

This phenomenon made him ponder how much of our human spirit is lost because of the fear of being a meme or having a good time.

To capture the true essence of his album, Tyler suggests that listeners should be in a state of movement - dancing, driving, or running while playing the music at full volume.

The Album's Unique Vibe

“Don't Tap The Glass" is a 10-track project that embodies the spirit of freedom and self-expression.

The album features guest appearances from notable artists such as Baby Keem, Pharrell Williams, and Busta Rhymes.

Tracks like "Big Poe" and "Stop Playing With Me" showcase Tyler's signature blend of psychedelic soundscapes and honest lyricism.

The music video for "Stop Playing With Me" has already garnered over 840K views on YouTube and features celebrities like Pusha T, Malice, and LeBron James.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: A new Meme is Born - The Aftermath of Coldplay's Awkward Jumbotron Incident

Tyler's Musical Evolution

With "Don't Tap The Glass," Tyler continues to push the boundaries of his creativity.

This album marks a new chapter in his musical journey, building upon the success of his previous project, "Chromakopia," which debuted at number one in nine countries.

Tyler's relentless drive and innovative approach to music have earned him a loyal fan base and critical acclaim.

What's Next for Tyler?

As Tyler embarks on his Asia tour, fans are eagerly anticipating his live performances.

The tour will feature support from Paris Texas, and Tyler will make his live debut in Manila and Bangkok.

With a film debut (A24’s “Marty Supreme) set for December, Tyler's creative endeavours show no signs of slowing down.

"Don't Tap The Glass" is a true expression of Tyler's innovative spirit and commitment to pushing the boundaries of music and self-expression.

With its unique blend of sound and style, this album is sure to leave a lasting impact on the music industry.

MORE FROM CHIOMA EMMA: Jerseys, Jorts and White Linen: Items You Need This Summer