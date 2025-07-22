Blessed with deep brown eyes, witty banter and gorgeous locks, Milo Manheim has stolen the hearts of millions online, but who is the internet’s new soulmate.

Milo Manheim

More than a Nepo Baby

Born on March 6, 2001, to American actress Camryn Manheim and former model Jeffrey Brezovar, the 24-year-old has been in the entertainment industry his entire life.

He made his on-screen debut as a guest star with three lines in Ghost Whisperer alongside his mother at the age of 8.

At just 16 years old, the California-based actor won Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role at the 2017 New York Musical Theatre Festival for his role in the musical Generation Me.

However, Mahiem is best known as one of Disney Channel’s current stars.

Disney Channel stardom

Disney Channel has been the starting point for many household names such as Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and Sabrina Carpenter, just to name a few, and despite the channel’s move to streaming, that has not changed.

Milo Manheim is gearing up to be Disney’s next big star.

Manheim got his big break as the male lead in Disney’s 2016 movie, Zombies.

Successful union its release, Zombies immediately became a fan favourite and turned into a franchise with Manheim at the helm of it.

Internet Heartthrob

With 3.3 million followers on Instagram and 6.6 million on TikTok, it is safe to say the Disney star has captured the heart of the internet.

There are hundreds of edits of the actor doing nothing but simply flashing his infamous cheeky smirk, and like the millions loving it, we are definitely here for them.

Becoming a household name after finishing second place on Dancing with the Stars in 2018, Manheim has now been crowned the internet’s boyfriend, a role he is living up to without a hitch.

And while he has stolen the hearts of millions, Milo Manheim is not publicly dating anyone. So we’re saying you still have a chance.

