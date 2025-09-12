Love and touchdowns: that’s the off-field storylines that quietly shape some of the NFL’s biggest names.

Hailee Steinfield is married to NFL quarterback, Josh Allen

And while Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has stolen the headlines, there is a lot more romance around the league.

So, as the 2025 season kicks off, here’s a tidy look at who’s standing in the stands - and beside - three of the game’s biggest quarterbacks.

Jalen Hurts & Bry Burrows - All American Romance

Jalen Hurts’ relationship with Bryonna “Bry” Burrows has moved from private to public in stages, and now to married life.

The Eagles quarterback and Burrows, who were publicly linked in 2023, confirmed their engagement in 2024 and quietly wed in spring 2025.

Hurts has described his wife as his “rock,” and the timing of the marriage coincided with some of the biggest moments of his career, including Super Bowl success earlier in 2025.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: TV review: Domhnall Gleeson stars in The Office spinoff, The Paper

Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld - Newly Weds

Josh Allen’s relationship with actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld became public in 2023, went Instagram-official in 2024, and moved quickly to engagement and marriage.

Allen proposed in November 2024, and the couple tied the knot on May 31, 2025, in an intimate California ceremony.

Allen has spoken warmly about Steinfeld being his biggest supporter and called marrying her “the most important decision” of his life.

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Mahomes - High School Sweethearts

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are the textbook example of high-school sweethearts-turned-NFL power couple.

They officially married in March 2022 and have since built a family (three children as of 2025) while remaining closely involved in each other’s projects.

Brittany co-founded and is involved with the Kansas City Current, and the couple often present a united front at high-profile events.

MORE FROM NICOLE POWELL: Kim Kardashian appears on Mafiathon 3, but who is Kai Cenat?