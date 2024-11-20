Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix has been speaking to Toyota about the pressures, the highs and the lows, the pressure and the expectations of representng GB in the Paris 2024 olympics and what she expects in Los Angeles 2028.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix for Toyota

20-year-old British diver, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, who won a bronze medal in the synchronised 10-metre platform diving at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, recently visited Toyota GB’s Eco-HQ in Surrey as part of her ongoing relationship with Toyota. During a question-and-answer session with staff, she provided interesting insights into her life and training in the lead-up to the games and the path to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The following is an edited transcript of her interview and audience question-and-answer session:

What are your reflections on your experience in the Olympic Games Paris 2024?

Andrea: “It was incredible, and I keep looking back at photos of the event. I felt safe thanks to the excellent security measures, and perhaps because of that it also felt quiet and peaceful. The volunteers were incredible, and the event was so well-organised. It was amazing to see familiar faces in the crowd who had come to support me. I felt very loved and very welcomed.”

What was your most memorable moment from the Games?

A: “Being able to hug my family in-person rather than just seeing them through a screen was special. Also, we were blessed with really amazing weather, and I fondly remember the sunsets, the colours and human interactions as I walked around the Olympic village. I was just grateful every day.”

How did you cope with both your highest and lowest points being broadcast on media?

A: “I’ve never felt so much pressure in a competition, especially when questions were flying around the day before, about which medal I’d get. The level of public expectation just hit me. But then I compared how I felt in Tokyo with how I felt in Paris and tried to concentrate on just being grateful that I was even there. It’s funny, it felt like the country wanted the medal more than I did! So to release the pressure, I just tried to forget about the medal and do my best.

“At the end there was a very emotional interview. I knew I hadn’t competed as well as I could have, but I wasn’t sad; I was genuinely very happy. My emotions were really a mixture of relief and tiredness. And I was grateful that the interview helped people understand some of the emotions and realities behind competing.”

What was it like competing for your nation?

A: “When we receive the (Team GB Olympics) kit I always feel a lot of pride for what it represents. My mum’s Italian and my dad’s French, and I compete for Great Britain — the place that I come from, the place where I was born and call home. But that isn’t just who I am. There’s a lot more that goes into it. My parents have sacrificed so much for me, so when I get medals I like to share them. What matters is the journey and the title and the life that I have.”

What other responsibilities come with being a Team GB athlete?

A: “I think you have a responsibility as a role model — to speak and act in a way that is kind and inspiring to others. You represent more than just your country; you also represent a sporting federation, your family, your friends… so you cannot just think about yourself. You have to display characteristics that you wish other people would display. It makes you mature very quickly!”

How long does it take to get back into the four-year cycle of training and preparation after an event like the Olympics?

A: “Personally, after Paris concluded I took some time for myself and went on holiday with friends and family in the sun. Then when we came back I took another fortnight off. Those were the best two weeks of my life!

“Having that break helped me mentally detach and actually rest. It was the small things, like having an opportunity to clean and de-clutter my room, to organise myself… I never normally have the time to do that. It enabled me to create space to ask myself what I wanted from the next four years. Athletes sometimes feel guilty about resting because they think they’re being lazy, so I wanted to take time off while still being busy.”

How does university affect your training?

A: “I love routine. Without it I feel lost, so I’ve worked out a schedule that allows me to learn, train and rest. I like thinking about the future, not necessarily to create a plan, but to make sure I’m not limiting myself to just being a diver. I really value education; it’s something my parents were very sure to instill in me. My coach is also patient in allowing me to create a balanced routine that I’m happy with. One that’s also flexible enough to do things like this!”

Talking of which, how has Toyota supported and influenced your journey?

A: ” It was brilliant to work with Toyota for the docuseries film The Journey, and now it’s lovely to continue that relationship and be able to come here to your UK headquarters. I also appreciate the fact that Toyota’s involvement is not just about the videos or what I can do for you; you’re also helping me – you’ve given me the use of an Aygo X car. I’m still learning how to drive by the way, which is so much more scary than diving! I love being sat next to mum watching her drive.”

What do the next few years look like for you in terms of competitions?

A: “I like to take things a year at a time, so the next most important thing is the World Championship in August, in Singapore. I finish university in April/May, so I have a big chunk of time after that to concentrate on training. My priority, though, is not so much training but balance — to enjoy all sides of my life. It’s about taking things step by step and progressing slowly so that I don’t feel overwhelmed and stressed. I’m really enjoying this new approach to life.”

At what point will your training switch over into LA 2028 mode?

A: “It’s usually two years before, because if you were to start now, you’d be burnt-out by the time you get there. The reason I take things year by year is because you need to take things like injuries and physio into account – to either prevent injuries, or rest to overcome them. Two years is enough time to grow in experience and then perfect your consistency. During a competition you don’t actually want to think that much, because every venue is different. If you don’t have that base level consistency you’re never rooted; you’ll always be changing.”

What are your thought processes before diving off the platform?

A: ” As I’m climbing the ladder there’s so much going on inside my head that the only thing which calms me down is prayer. And then when I’m on the platform I try not to think too technically, because then I’ll over-think it all.

“When it comes to the next Olympics in LA, I think the diving is outdoors, which adds another level of difficulty because you have to account for the time of day, where the sun is, how windy it is etc. When I was competing in Rome we were outdoors and when it came to my dive the sun was right in my face and I couldn’t see anything. It was a guessing game.”

How do you manage negative thoughts?

A: “During competitions, I don’t like to be by myself. When you’re alone it’s easy to be consumed by those thoughts, so I sit with my coach and he knows me well enough to identify when I’m starting to over-think things. He cracks jokes or makes me talk about totally unrelated subjects, such as my favourite foods. He’s very good at getting me out of a negative mindset. Surrounding yourself with people that encourage you is a good plan. Isolating yourself hurts you even more.”

Is there anybody within Team GB that inspires you? And if so, why?

A: “I wouldn’t say that I have any idols. When you’re inspired by someone it’s hard not to compare yourself with them, and that’s not necessarily helpful. I just try to be understanding of how difficult it can be to train to this level. I think about Tom Daley and how long he’s been in the sport and how he’s so kind. I remember how he’d include me in things when I was really young; I never felt left out when I was around him. But I would say that I’m inspired by all the athletes because of what they do and how amazing they are, even if I don’t know them personally.”

Does it hurt when you hit the water from a tall dive?

A: “It all depends on the angle that you hit the water. If you hit it totally wrong you can really injure or wind yourself, but it can still hurt a bit even if you get it right. For example, my wrists can get quite sore, especially if I’m really tight in my forearms, because my hands are the first things to break the surface. It’s entirely possible to break either your wrists or ankles depending on the way you enter the water. So it’s right that diving is classed as an extreme sport.”