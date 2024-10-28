Aaliya Mai’s role in ‘COME ALIVE! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular’ has been a “journey of discovery” for her.

Come Alive! is Aaliya Mai's debut professional production

The actress has made her professional debut as Max in the new stage show and she admitted working on the production has been a “dream come true”.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "It's a dream come true to make my professional debut in such a magical production. ‘COME ALIVE!’ captures the heart of ‘The Greatest Showman’ with its powerful message of self-acceptance and embracing the extraordinary in all of us.

“Playing Max has been a journey of discovery—just like her, I'm stepping into a world where I'm finding my voice and my place. I can't wait for audiences to experience the joy and wonder we've created."

Simon Bailey also leads the cast as The Showman, and despite an extensive theatre background with roles in the likes of ‘We Will Rock You’, ‘Moulin Rouge’ and ‘Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’, he admitted ‘COME ALIVE!’ is like nothing he’s ever been part of.

He said: "This production is unlike anything I’ve ever been part of. There’s an energy in the air at every rehearsal and performance—mixing circus artistry with the emotional depth of the music makes it a thrilling and unique experience.

“Inspired by ‘The Greatest Showman’s themes of inclusivity and daring to dream, the show resonates with today’s world, and it’s a privilege to bring that message to life at the Empress Museum night after night.

“The creative team has pushed boundaries to make this show something truly special, and I can’t wait for people to experience it live."

‘COME ALIVE! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular’ is at the Empress Museum in London's Earl's Court. For more information and to book tickets, visit https://comealiveshow.com/.