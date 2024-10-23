A$AP Rocky could "add value" to Tranmere Rovers, according to the club's chairman.

A$AP Rocky has been linked with a takeover bid

The 36-year-old rap star and celebrity lawyer Joe Tacopina are rumoured to be part of an investment group that's looking to buy the English soccer team, and Mark Palios believes a celebrity investor could help to change the club's fortunes.

Mark told talkSPORT: "It's always been in the plan that we'd make a move on.

"And it's attracted ... the names being mentioned, A$AP Rocky, who is supposedly aligned with Joe Tacopina. There's a lot of people who are interested."

Mark suggested that a celebrity could help to "increase the commercial potential of the club".

He explained: "[Joe] would add value in the sense of, he's an American who understands relegation because he's been involved in football in Italy.

"He could also add value by bringing celebrities in, who can then increase the commercial potential of the club."

Earlier this month, an insider claimed that Rocky is "committed to the Tranmere bid".

The rapper and Rihanna - his long-time partner - could even attend a game together, if the rumoured deal goes through.

The source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: "Rocky is tight with Joe and has committed to the Tranmere bid. Joe has been to Tranmere matches and Rocky has plans to go over too after the deal is completed. We may even see Rihanna watching League Two football."

Joe believes that Rocky's celebrity status could help to transform the club.

The insider explained: "Joe thinks Tranmere - a famous club, near to Liverpool - is undervalued and that by clever marketing and celebrity endorsement he can transform it. With the likes of Rocky on board, maybe so..."