A$AP Rocky has praised Rihanna for her "understanding” when life gets "hectic".

The 35-year-old rapper and the 36-year-old Fenty founder and singer juggle their careers with being parents to their two young boys - RZA, two, and 12-month-old Riot - and it can be hard sometimes to "find balance" but the hip-hop star insists there is no one more "perfect" to do it all with than the 'Umbrella' hitmaker.

He told Billboard: “It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules. [The relationship] is going great.

“I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that. And when the schedule’s freed up, that’s when you get to spend [the] most time together. It’s all understanding and compatibility.”

The 'Praise The Lord' star also confessed that the pair are getting "tired" of children's cartoon 'Cocomelon'.

He joked: “That s*** is driving me nuts!

"Don’t tell my girl I said that. I’m totally joking. I don’t give a s***. She’s tired of it, too, probably.”

Meanwhile, Rocky recently shared how his music has become more "meaningful" since he became a father.

He further explained how he has tried to find the "balance" of offering snapshots of his life with still being entertaining and "telling a story".

Asked if fatherhood has changed his approach to music, he told Apple Music's Zane Lowe: "I think sonically, yes, a lot of s***changed.

"My taste preference for music and just different artists and just different genres, but it all has changed, especially the way it influenced the way that I make music and I put out music now and whatnot.

"I think it's more meaningful. I got more to say. I got more personal vulnerable things to talk about and whatnot, and it's just, I think the trick is having that fine balance of just entertaining and telling a story or giving something, telling somebody listening and view something informative about you and whatnot.

"And that's kind of where I'm at now with just being a pop of two and whatnot and just being at the top of my game with just, design and everything, and film, and you name it, man, we've been doing it all."

Rocky thinks time is going by more quickly now that he's a father.

He said: "It's just like, time speeds up when you become a dad, man. It's crazy. It's insane. Surreal."