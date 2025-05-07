A$AP Rocky wants to work with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky would love to act alongside Rihanna.

The 36-year-old rap star has revealed that he would relish the opportunity to appear on-screen alongside Rihanna, his long-time partner and the mother of his children.

Asked if he'd like to act alongside Rihanna, Rocky told Variety: "Hell, yeah.

"You saw her acting in my film [the 2022 music video] 'D.M.B.' You saw her acting in [my 2013 music video] 'Fashion Killa'."

Rocky stars in 'Highest 2 Lowest', the new Spike Lee-directed neo-noir crime thriller film, while Rihanna has lent her voice to the new 'Smurfs' movie.

The rap star is amazed that they both have new movies being released in the same year.

Rocky - who has RZA, two, Riot, 21 months, and a third child on the way with Rihanna - said: "That’s gangster.

"Yo, this s*** is jokes, though. We both got movies coming out the same year. I didn’t even realise that. Wow! Shout-outs to us - we’ve been working!"

Rocky would actually loved to make a movie that his children could enjoy.

The rap star revealed that he wants to find film projects that are "cool and timeless".

He said: "I want to do something for my children. Everybody’s doing 'Despicable Me' and 'SpongeBob' and s*** like that. I want to do an original DreamWorks/Pixar-ass film, like 'Soul'.

"I like the internet stuff too, like 'Gracie’s Corner'. I hate 'Cocomelon'. 'Cocomelon' is bad for the kids, man, but 'Gracie’s' is hittin’. I just hope my kids don’t grow up and think that s*** was lame. So, whatever I do, it’s gonna be cool and timeless."

Rocky stars alongside Denzel Washington in 'Highest 2 Lowest' and although he has huge admiration for the Hollywood icon, he wasn't overawed by the challenge.

He said: "I was born for this.

"I’m not gonna waste nobody’s time. This is what I do - this is the same approach you would take to making an album or to directing or designing anything: You’ve got to give it your all.

"People judge you by integrity; that’s how you can measure someone’s principles and morals. If somebody don’t got integrity, and they’re just doing it for the cheque or the look or the next opportunity, it never works out for them."