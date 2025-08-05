Aaron Phypers claimed he “fears for his parents” after Denise Richards showed up at his home.

Aaron Phypers 'fears for his parents' after Denise Richards altercation

Denise currently has a restraining order in place against her estranged husband Aaron, ensuring he stays at least 100 yards away from her, so when she showed up at the Calabasas home he shares with his parents and brother on Sunday (03.08.25), he immediately left the property.

However, according to audio obtained by PEOPLE, an emergency dispatcher said Aaron told them after leaving that he “fears for his parents”.

According to TMZ, Denise is believed to have gone to the house in order to get one of her pets but police were called after she is said to have barged in and demanded the dog, screaming at his parents “to get out of the house and putting her finger in their faces”, and allegedly "swinging at" Aaron’s brother and "throwing mail" at him.

Although Aaron's family were “terrified and very shaken up from the incident”, police decided no crime had been committed and no arrests were made.

Aaron, 52, and Denise, 54, were married for six years before he filed for divorce on July 7.

She later accused him of physical abuse and was granted a temporary restraining order on July 16.

But, he told PEOPLE: "Let me be unequivocally clear: I have never physically or emotionally abused Denise - or anyone. These accusations are completely false and deeply hurtful. Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue. I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect."