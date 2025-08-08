Aaron Phypers has claimed Denise Richards had shown no interest in their pets for the last two years.

Aaron Phypers with Denise Richards in happier times

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star turned up to the home in Calabasas, California where her estranged husband - who she has accused of domestic abuse - lives with his parents and brother on Sunday (03.08.25) in order to get one of her dogs after she accused the 52-year-old star of having another canine put to sleep without her knowledge.

And now Aaron has insisted the 54-year-old actress didn't have any involvement with the lives of any of their animals.

He told People magazine: "Denise hasn’t interacted with the animals in two years and never has wanted knowledge or wanted to give her permission to any type of care for the animals."

And a source explained the dog who was euthanised was elderly and "suffering" due to health issues.

The insider said: “Melanie, a sweet elder dog who Aaron loved, had late stage cancer and was suffering when he took her for help as the vet insisted the few days she had left being in pain were better met with putting her to sleep and off to heaven.

“It was a painful decision. To say she was ‘put down’ is hurtful.”

Denise currently has a restraining order in place against her estranged husband, ensuring he stays at least 100 yards away from her, so when she showed up to his house for the dog, he immediately left the property.

However, according to audio obtained by People, an emergency dispatcher said Aaron told them after leaving that he “fears for his parents”.

According to TMZ, police were called when the Wild Things star barged in and demanded the dog, screaming at Aaron's parents “to get out of the house and putting her finger in their faces”, and allegedly "swinging at" Aaron’s brother and "throwing mail" at him.

Although Aaron's family were “terrified and very shaken up from the incident”, police decided no crime had been committed and no arrests were made.

Aaron and Denise were married for six years before he filed for divorce on July 7.

She later accused him of physical abuse and was granted a temporary restraining order on July 16, though he has denied her claims.

He previously said: "Let me be unequivocally clear: I have never physically or emotionally abused Denise - or anyone. These accusations are completely false and deeply hurtful. Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue. I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect."