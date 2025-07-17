Aaron Phypers claims that Denise Richards' abuse allegations have been "conjured up".

Aaron Phypers has denied Denise Richards' allegations

The 52-year-old actor has been accused of physical abuse by his estranged wife, with Denise alleging that he was repeatedly violent and threatening towards her - but Aaron has now rubbished those claims.

Speaking to Us Weekly, he said: "Not true. Conjured up. I have the real evidence."

The actress has been granted a temporary restraining order against Aaron, after she accused him of physically abusing her.

She said in court documents: "Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages.

"Aaron regularly threatened to ‘break my jaw’ and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help — none of which ever happened.

"Aaron has caused me at least three concussions. Aaron has told me that he has left recording devices to record me while I was alone in hotel rooms and at my townhouses."

On 4 July, just five days before he filed for divorce, Denise alleged her spouse "repeatedly got within two inches of [her] face and screamed ... degrading profanities, including calling me a ‘**** w****’ and a ‘piece of s***.’

"Aaron repeatedly grabbed my left arm tightly.”

The actress said the next day, Aaron arrived at her house and yelled similar insults, as well as having "violently hit the bill of my hat with the back of his hand which caused my hat to fall off my head.”

Denise added: "Later that day, Aaron chased me and grabbed both of my arms forcefully and pushed me and dragged me to the ground.

"I landed on the stairs, causing immense pain. Aaron stole my laptop and sent private messages he had stolen from my laptop without my permission.

"Aaron threatened that I would ‘disappear’ if I called the police."