Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Turner-Smith and Lucien Laviscount are set to present awards at the 2024 MTV EMAs.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson leads the presenters confirmed for the 2024 MTV EMAs

The ceremony honouring pop culture's finest will take place at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena in the north of England, on November 10, and the 'Fall Guy' star, 'Sex Education' actress and 'Emily in Paris' star are among those confirmed to dish out prizes on the night alongside Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

The first line-up announcement also dropped and includes 'Beautiful Things' hitmaker Benson Boone, 'Escapism' hitmaker RAYE, pop star Shawn Mendes, 'Lose Control' hitmaker Teddy Swims, and rising rock group The Warning.

Taylor Swift leads with seven nods while Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter earned five nominations apiece.

This week, it was reported that the late Liam Payne will be honoured at the EMAs, following his tragic death aged 31 last week, with his 'For You' collaborator Rita Ora rumoured to be leading the tributes.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Bosses have all agreed that they want to host a tribute to Liam during next month's MTV EMAs.

"In the coming days they will start drawing up official plans.

"Officially Rita is yet to be announced, but she is hosting this year's awards and will be involved in whatever MTV decides to do.

"She and Liam have been close for years and grew in the industry together. Obviously she is devastated by his passing."

Liam and Rita, who is rumoured to be hosting the ceremony, previously worked together on 2018 single 'For You' which featured on the 'Fifty Shades Freed ' soundtrack and the singer shared her grief over his passing in an emotional performance of the song in Japan last week.

Rita appeared to break down in tears as she told the audience in Osaka: "I can’t even sing this right now - can you do it for me?"

She later mouthed: "I’m sorry" before walking offstage to compose herself.

The MTV EMAs were previously held in the UK back in 2017 and Rita helped with hosting duties while Liam performed his solo single 'Strip That Down' during the show.

Liam died from "multiple traumas" that caused "internal and external bleeding" after he plunged from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16.

The 2024 MTV EMAs will broadcast at 9pm GMT Sunday 10th November on MTV UK, Channel 5 and Pluto TV, and will be available on demand on Paramount+ from 12th November.