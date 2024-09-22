Björn Ulvaeus has married for a third time.

Björn Ulvaeus has married for a third time

The ABBA singer, 79, got hitched on Saturday (21.09.24) in Copenhagen to his 51-year-old Danish partner of two years Christina Sas, with former ‘Great British Bake Off’ host Sandi Toksvig, 66, officiating their ceremony.

Björn – who declared his 41-year marriage to his second wife, music journalist Lena Kallersjo, 75, was over a year after he met Christina – announced the news he had said “I do” to his third wife by sharing a string of photos from their big day on his Instagram.

He captioned the professionally-taken images, which showed him in a black suit and white T-shirt, and Christina wearing a khaki dress: “Today on the 21st of September 2024, Björn Ulvaeus married Christina Sas from Herning, Denmark.

“They met in Nürnberg in 2021 in connection with the release of ABBA’s last album ‘Voyage’ and started dating in the spring of 2022.

“The wedding took place in Copenhagen in the presence of close friends and family.

“Sandi Toksvig, Anne Linnet and Kaya Brüel generously performed and made the evening extra special.”

Sandi was seen in Björn’s set of snaps wearing a red clerical robe and wearing a microphone.

The singer met when Christina while she was working for ABBA’s label Universal in Germany.

In February 2022 Björn and his second wife Lena, with whom he has daughters Emma, 42, and Anna, 38, said they were splitting in a joint statement.

It said: “After many wonderful and eventful years, we have decided to go our separate ways.

“We remain close friends and will continue to celebrate our grandchildren’s birthdays and other family holidays together.”

Father-of-for Björn’s first wife was his ABBA bandmate Agnetha Faltskog, to who he was married from 1971 to 1979, and with whom he had children Linda, 49, and 44-year-old Peter.

They described their break-up as a “happy divorce”, but Agnetha later needed counselling and their pain over the split was the subject of ABBA’s hit ‘The Winner Takes It All’.