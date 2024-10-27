Abbey Clancy cringes over her "outrageous and ridiculous" lifestyle choices when her husband was earning a fortune as a footballer.

Abbey Clancy admits her lifestyle with Peter Crouch was 'ridiculous'

The 38-year-old model is married to former England player Peter Crouch and she's admitted they made some "nutty" decisions over the years when they had plenty of cash to spare.

She told The Times newspaper: "We used to get helicopters to food tastings. When you’re in that football scene, it’s a bit outrageous and ridiculous.

"Your decisions are nutty."

Abbey went on to confess the couple's lavish wedding in 2011 was "OTT" so she decided to go for a more toned down ceremony when they renewed their vows in 2022.

She added: "We had a huge, extravagant wedding. We came into the room to Nicki Minaj. I had a little child singing 'You Are So Beautiful' in the church while playing a harp. I have no recollection of even making that decision.

"I had about five dresses. It was OTT. So when we renewed our vows, it was completely stripped back."

However, despite all their wealth Abbey revealed her husband isn't brilliant at buying her presents and she once got a charging cable as a gift.

She explained: "Pete once bought me a 2m charger cable as a gift. He likes a practical present.

"We’ve been together 20 years and he still doesn’t know my shoe size. Last year, he bought me size 9 trainers. I said, 'I know my feet are big, Pete, but they’re not that big'."

It comes after Abbey revealed she had splashed out on braces to straighten her teeth but she was left furious because the expensive treatment left her with crooked teeth like “comedian legend Ken Dodd”.

During an appearance on ‘The Therapy Crouch’ podcast, Abbey explained: “My teeth used to be two millimetres sticking out – and now they’re four millimetres sticking out.

"I’ve ended up having a brace on for six months and coming out with goofier teeth and a thinner palate, which is outrageous.

"The cross bite hasn’t changed. In fact, it’s got worse. So I was like to the dentist, ‘What the hell is going on here?’ “I’m that comedian with all the teeth. The Scouse one. With the feather duster. Ken Dodd.”

However, Abbey's dentist has told her the problem will resolve itself. She added: "The dentist said to me, ‘The teeth move in a certain way. And then after that, they come back in’."