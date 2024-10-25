Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's autistic son Zillion has said a new word after they revealed he was "non-verbal".

Abby De La Rosa was so proud of her and Nick Cannon's son during his latest speech therapy session

The three-year-old boy's mother and his speech therapist were "ecstatic" when the little one make the big stride during his recent session.

The radio star shared a clip of the three of them sitting in a playroom and they were so overjoyed when Zillion said the word "open".

She captioned the Instagram Reel: "Our son Zillion said ‘OPEN' today for the first time and his therapist and I were ecstatic!!!

"We've been praying for moments like these and boy is god delivering! Our son is going from Non-verbal to verbal right before our eyes Glory to god."

Screaming with pride, Abby told Zillion: "I'm sorry, baby.

"We're so proud of you."

The couple revealed earlier this year that their little boy had been diagnosed with the Neurodevelopmental disorder

To mark World Autism Day (02.04.24), the 44-year-old comedian shared Zillion's ASD diagnosis, which you are born with and means the way you think about and experience the world is different to someone who is neurotypical.

The couple learn new things "every day" from their "beautiful boy", who they say, "experiences life in 4D".

In a joint Instagram post, they penned: "Today our family recognizes World Autism Awareness Day which is beyond meaningful to us because our amazing 2 year old, Zillion, was recently diagnosed with ASD - joining the unique energy of others like Niko Telsa, Sir Isaac Newton, Albert Einstein and Michael Angelo, just to name a few dynamic individuals.

"Our beautiful boy experiences life in 4D and teaches us something new everyday! His love, strength and brilliance light up every room he enters! We are blessed that God had placed such an amazing spirit under our guardianship and we have accepted this assignment wholeheartedly!

"On this World Autism Awareness Day, we extend our embrace to families worldwide, acknowledging shared challenges and championing understanding. Together, let’s create a world of acceptance and compassion. (sic)"

On her Instagram Story, Abby admitted the past year had been "one of the most challenging" of her life.

Many autistic people benefit from sensory experiences, and this year, the couple organised a glow in the dark Easter egg hunt.

Zillion has a twin called Zion and the couple are also parents to 23-month-old daughter Beautiful.

The former Nickelodeon star also has 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, seven, Powerful, three, and Rise, two, with Brittany Bell; Legendary, two, with Bre Tiesi; two-year-old Onyx with LaNisha Cole, and 22-month-old Halo with Alyssa Scott, the mother of his late son Zen.