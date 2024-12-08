Peter Sarsgaard believes acting has helped him to become "a more fully evolved person".

Peter Sarsgaard has opened up about his childhood

Peter Sarsgaard has opened up about his childhood

The 53-year-old actor grew up in "pretty closeted parts of America" and his immediate family members were often reluctant to express their emotions.

Speaking to the Observer newspaper, Peter shared: "I lived with a lot of very sensitive people.

"Mental illness was a real thing in my house. Around those people, in those types of potentially volatile situations, you want to keep everything chill. And I’m very good at it.

"I spent a lot of my time as a kid trying to read the minds of people who didn’t know their own minds. It’s a skill I developed. I’m frequently thinking about what other people are thinking."

Peter believes he's actually developed the ability to "tell when people are lying".

The Hollywood star added: "It doesn’t necessarily mean I have a problem with them - it turns out people lie often. It’s more like information to me. I go, ‘Oh, what would make them lie about that?’"

Peter - who is married to actress Maggie Gyllenhaal - received lots of support from his extended family during his younger years.

Asked in what way mental illness was present in his childhood home, Peter replied: "Oh, I’d rather not say. But it was very much around me, all the time, 24/7.

"You know, I was supported in many ways as a kid, also. Everyone in my extended family was thinking about my welfare.

"Even to this day, I have these three female cousins … One of them thought that if she pet me enough, like, on the head, that it would make be a better person."

Tagged in