Jennie Garth doesn't see acting as her priority

The 52-year-old star has revealed that she doesn't have the desire to spend hours and hours on a film or TV set these days.

Jennie - who previously played Kelly Taylor in the the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' franchise - told PEOPLE: "I love acting, I love being in front of the camera. I do not love being on a movie set.

"I don't love sitting in my trailer waiting for lighting and everything else, I just don't. And I don't love being away from my family all those hours. So I was able to say, that's not my first priority anymore."

Jennie has developed an entirely new outlook on life and her career since turning 50.

She shared: "The turning 50's a big deal to the world, but it is really a big deal. You start to look at things a little differently. You have a new clarity about what you want to do next [and] what you want to spend your precious time doing.

"I was able, at least, to say, I don't want to do this, this and this anymore. I want to focus on something else. And then, you have that clarity within yourself to believe it.

"I decided that I would like to focus on trying to help people or spread some positivity with whatever I do. That's the message behind the brand, Me by Jennie Garth, and the 'I Choose Me' podcast. It's all about trying to help people."

Jennie recently launched her new fashion line with QVC, and the actress revealed her overarching hopes for the brand.

She said: "[I] just really want to create looks for women who may need a little help with their outfit choices and maybe they want to reinvent themselves."