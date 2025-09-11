Mark Hamill thinks self-confidence is key to success in Hollywood.

The 73-year-old star observed that actors and actress face "a lifetime of rejection", meaning that they need "a certain confidence" in order to overcome setbacks.

Asked to recall the best piece of career advice he's ever received, Mark told The Hollywood Reporter: "Believe in yourself. Work hard. Never give up. And it will happen for you. Or kick back, lay low, and you’ll never be disappointed.

"You have to have a certain confidence in yourself, because when you become an actor, you’re in for a lifetime of rejection. Not because you’re bad, or untalented, but because the odds are that you’re not right for a role.

"I compare it to spinning a roulette wheel. If you spin that roulette wheel enough times, eventually you’ll hit your number."

Mark has enjoyed huge success in his career - but he still regrets losing out on a role in Amadeus, the 1984 drama film directed by Milos Forman.

Mark admitted that playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film franchise actually stunted his career at times.

Mark said: "Milos Forman asked me to read [opposite] actresses [to cast them] for the film version of Amadeus.

"I said, 'Milos, I played Amadeus on Broadway and in the national tour, and I was wondering if there was a chance you’d consider me for the part.' And he laughed. 'No-no-no, because no one is to be believing that the Luke Spacewalker is the Mozart!'"

Meanwhile, Mark previously admitted that voiceover work saved his career.

The actor struggled to find desirable roles following his Star Wars success, and voiceover work proved to be a saviour for him.

Mark told NPR: "Voiceover saved my life.

"When I got into it, I thought, where has this been all this time? I mean, first of all, a character actor is defined by the fact that you don't see the actor, you see just the character.

"Well, voiceover does that for everyone, because you don't see the actors. And what I'm telling you is since they cast with their ears, not their eyes, you get to play a huge range of characters that you wouldn't get to play because you're not physically right."