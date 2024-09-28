Barbara Leigh-Hunt has died at the age of 88.

Barbara Leigh-Hunt has died at the age of 88

The actress is best known to wider audiences for playing Brenda in Alfred Hitchcock's epic film 'Frenzy' and as Lady Catherine de Bourgh in the BBC's 'Pride and Prejudice' but passed away at her home in Warwickshire earlier this month.

A funeral notice released by her family on Friday (27.07.24) read: "Passed away peacefully at home on 16th September, aged 88 years.

"Dearly loved wife of the late Richard Pasco.

"Funeral service to take place at St. John's Church, Aston Cantlow on Friday 18th October at 12 noon followed by a private committal.

"No flowers please. Donations, if wished, to be divided between the Royal Theatrical Fund and Denville Hall may be left at the Church."

The actress started her training with seasons at the Bristol Old Vic, the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal National Theatre and then starred Catherine Parr in 'Henry VIII and His Six Wives' in 1972 and 'Bequest to the Nation' the year after before going on to appear in the the mini-series 'Wagner' opposite Laurence Olivier.

Away from screen work, Barbara had appeared in multiple stage productions both on Broadway and in the West End and in 1993, she won an Olivier Award for her role in National Theatre production of classic play 'An Inspector Calls'.

The actress wound down her career in the late 1990s and early 2000s, appearing in small roles in films such as 'Billy Elliott' opposite Jamie Bell and Julie Walters, and also appeared in the 2001 comedy 'The Martins' alongside Lee Evans.

Her final on-screen appearance was in 2004, where she played Lady Bareacres in the historical drama 'Vanity Fair' opposite Reese Witherspoon.