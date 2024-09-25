Adam Brody thinks he "picked someone good" with Leighton Meester.

The 'Nobody Wants This' star has been married to the 38-year-old beauty for a decade and although he acknowledged maintaining a relationship requires "sacrifice and humility", he admitted they got off to a good start because the 'Gossip Girl' star is so great.

Asked on 'Today with Hoda and Jenna' what the "magic" of his relationship is, Adam, 44, gushed: “Oh, pick someone good. Be lucky and be in love with someone who’s great and then just kind of listen to them.

“If you’re with someone great, you’re on third base.

“Not that it doesn’t take sacrifice and humility and you have to grow together and you have to be willing to grow, because you’re not going to be able to stay 100 percent right where you are. But if you’re with someone wonderful, I think you’re on third base.”

The couple are parents to nine-year-old daughter Arlo and a four-year-old son whose name hasn't been publicly disclosed and Adam thinks he is the "perfect balance" when it comes to being a "helicopter" dad or head of a "free-range" home.

He said: "Of course, I’m going to feel like it’s the perfect balance of all of it."

The former 'O.C.' star and his wife adopt a policy of being "honest" with their kids and have "some very truthful conversations" with them "for better or worse".

He added: "There is a helicopter, you know, to keep them safe. I’m not overly strict but I see the sharp edges, literally. And their heads aren’t gonna… I want to keep those heads maintained."

Adam previously explained he and Leighton act as "each other's managers" and never make career decisions without the other's input.

He told Dax Shepard’s 'Armchair Expert' podcast: “Everything is run through each other.

“We are each other’s managers, and we also have the same two agents... We are in each other’s s*** in that way, and we even did a movie together a couple of years ago.”