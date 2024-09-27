Adam Devine gained 25 pounds during his wife's pregnancy.

The 40-year-old comedian - who has been married to former Disney Channel actress Chloe Bridges since 2021 - became a dad for the first time in February when his wife gave birth to their son Beau, and admitted that while she "bounced back" from the natural weight gain that occurs during pregnancy, he had become a "fat pig" in that time.

He told PageSix: "Her mental bounce-back was super fast for her, and her physical bounce-back was so annoying! She was pregnant, and meanwhile, I was just eating everything with her and gained, like, 25 pounds. I was just a fat pig. I was just a little garbage can of a person. Just a garbage disposal. I was so gross."

The 'Modern Family' actor ended up "a little ashamed" of his weight gain and even resorted to growing a beard in an attempt to cover up the fat around his neck.

He said: "She looked like herself, and it was so annoying. And [she] didn’t work out!”.

Despite his body woes, Adam is "having a blast" with his first time being a dad and believes that fatherhood was something he was "born" to do.

He said: "It’s great! We love it. I’m honestly just having a blast.

“I feel like I’m coming into my own as a dad. I feel like I was born to be [a dad]. I’ve always sort of looked like a dad. I’ve always given dad vibes. … So now I’ve fully become myself."

Earlier this year the Comedy Central star took to social media to announce that Chloe, 32, had given birth.

social media to announce the birth of his baby boy, Beau Devine.

Alongside a series of photos from their hospital room, Adam wrote on Instagram: "Meet lil baby Beau Devine! He can be fussy at times but we’ve already learned some great parenting techniques. Do your best fussy baby impression along with him and he’ll straighten right out. (sic)"