Adam Lambert adopted a no-fear approach to his new record.

Adam Lambert feels proud of his new record

The 42-year-old singer has explained that he was unapologetically himself while creating his new EP, 'Afters'.

He told Us Weekly: "[My collaborators] and I had no rules.

"We set out to create work without any fear or shame. These songs came together from a place of, ‘What do we like listening to?’"

Adam didn't feel inhibited in any way while making the record.

The pop star shared: "I don’t need to go shouting ‘sex’ off a rooftop, but I also don’t need to shy away from topics that are a part of everyone’s day-to-day life.

"It’s important for people to know that there is no shame in embracing your sexuality. Play with it confidently and enjoy the feeling of liberation!"

Adam believes that the music industry has actually become "a much better place" for queer artists over recent years.

The singer argued that queerness in music is now "widely accepted and praised".

Adam - who finished as the runner-up in the 2009 series of 'American Idol' - explained: "It’s changed so much since I was first on the scene.

"Sometimes homophobia is direct and clear, sometimes it’s subtle and behind the scenes.

"For so long [queerness] was behind the scenes because the industry was worried about how audiences would react. Now that queerness in music has been so widely accepted and praised, it’s seen as a viable business opportunity."

Meanwhile, Adam has cited the likes of Lil Nas X and Troye Sivan as some of his personal inspirations.

He said: "I’m inspired by what Lil Nas X has done. Troye Sivan, Kim Petras, Slayyyter. Anyone who’s creating without fear or shame and just out to have a good time."