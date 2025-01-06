Adam Devine "ballooned up" while his wife was pregnant.

The 41-year-old comedian has been married to Chloe Bridges since 2021 and revealed that while she was pregnant with Beau - who was born in February 2024 - he gained more weight than she did during that time.

He told People: "It was a real thing for me. I just ballooned up, and I felt like I didn't look like myself. I'd look in the mirror, and it was like I was a cartoon version of myself.

"Chloe, she was eating for two and building a human child. I wasn't building a human child, but it looked like I was,.

"I gained more weight than she did — I gained 28 pounds, I think she gained, like, 26 pounds.

"I won't say it's a competition, but technically if it was, I won. And she had a whole human growing in her. Mine was just fat and obesity."

The 'Righteous Gemstones' star wanted to feel like himself again so decided to track everything he ate and the exercise he undertook via a health app before noticing that the weight started to come off at a rapid pace.

He said: "I just wanted to get back to feeling like me again.

"I usually eat pretty healthy, or at least I think I'm eating healthy, but I was just eating too much of it.

"So it helps with having the knowledge of what you're putting in your body."

The 'Modern Family' actor even impressed his doctor during a recent visit, who was quick to point out that he was no longer considered "obese", although he was taken aback to realise he had even reached that level.

He said: "I was at my annual physical and he was like, 'Wow, you're no longer obese.' And I'm like, 'Whoa. You're throwing that word around,' and he's like, 'You were,' and I'm like, 'You don't have to double down on it. I was hefty, for sure,'.

"But it was nice to get back to feeling like myself, honestly."