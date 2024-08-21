Adam Sandler doesn't want his daughters to see his new comedy special.

Adam Sandler doesn't want his daughters to see his Netflix special

The 57-year-old actor - who has Sadie, 18, and 15-year-old Sunny with his wife Jackie, 49, - is fronting the upcoming Netflix special 'Adam Sandler: Love You' but swears "a lot" in it and revealed his kids didn't even attend the premiere.

He told E! News: "I do curse a lot. I apologise to many, many people out there, especially my family. They don't need to know those words exist. [My daughters] can see a couple parts of. I don't throw it on for them too quickly. In fact, they're not coming tonight, they'll see me at the party after. But I said, 'You don't need to see this one."

The '50 First Dates' star recently revealed that his family are urging him to take his health more seriously.

He told People: "They always look out for me and my health just like I used to with my dad.

"You go, ‘Man, I want this guy around,’ so I used to scream at my dad to quit smoking, and my kids scream at me to just calm down and try to eat a little more like a normal person."

Earlier this month, Adam admitted that he used to be much more focused on his health and on working out.

The movie star confessed that he's now "just got a little bit of thickness all over".

Adam said on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast: "I used to take working out so serious ... and now I can't f****** do it.

"I play hoop and then I eat. Every time I'm eating I'm going, 'What are you doing, man? You don't need to do this.' I can't stop, just got a little bit of thickness all over."