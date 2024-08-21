Adam Sandler's family are encouraging him to "eat a little more like a normal person".

Adam Sandler's family encourage him to eat healthily

The 57-year-old actor - who has daughters Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15, with his wife Jackie - has revealed that his family are urging him to take his health more seriously.

The Hollywood star - who has been married to Jackie since 2003 - told PEOPLE: "They always look out for me and my health just like I used to with my dad.

"You go, ‘Man, I want this guy around,’ so I used to scream at my dad to quit smoking, and my kids scream at me to just calm down and try to eat a little more like a normal person."

Earlier this month, Adam admitted that he used to be much more focused on his health and on working out.

The movie star confessed that he's now "just got a little bit of thickness all over".

Adam said on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast: "I used to take working out so serious ... and now I can't f****** do it.

"I play hoop and then I eat. Every time I'm eating I'm going, 'What are you doing, man? You don't need to do this.' I can't stop, just got a little bit of thickness all over."

Adam also revealed that he's been urged to rehire the trainer he used for 'You Don't Mess with the Zohan', his 2008 comedy movie.

The actor got himself in tip-top shape for the role, and his kids are confused as to why he didn't continue with his workout routine.

He said: "My kids, one daughter, Sadie's always saying, 'Dad, get the train from the Zohan. Why would you ever give that up? Why did you stop?'"