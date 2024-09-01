Adam Sandler’s favourite Taylor Swift song is ‘The Best Day’ – because of his children.

Adam Sandler’s favourite Taylor Swift song is ‘The Best Day’ – because of his children

The ‘Billy Madison’ actor, 57, who has daughters Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15, with his wife of 21 years Jackie Titone, said he rates the track as his top Taylor tune as it was one of the first ones from the 34-year-old musician’s catalogue the girls wanted him to hear.

Adam told Billboard: “Everything (my two daughters) throw on I love, but one of the first ones they threw on when they were young was ‘The Best Day’.

“We connected with that when the kids were young."

The song is from Taylor’s album ‘Fearless’, and Adam added he and his family now have a tradition of listening to all her new releases together.

He added: “Every album, we listen the first day it comes out. There’s not a song they don’t know every word to.”

Adam recently appeared on the ‘New Heights’ podcast co-hosted by Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, 34, and his 36-year-old brother Jason.

When Travis brought up how Adam had taken his daughters to the premiere of his girlfriend’s concert film ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’, the stand-up comic said: “What a girl. Dude, she means so much to our house. Since the kids were little, we were listening to Taylor Swift and listening to every song.”

Adam added on the podcast they were excited about Taylor and Travis’ relationship, which started last summer.

He said: “At first, when you guys first started dating, my God was my family like, ‘Yes! Look how good they are together. Look how he’s a gentleman and she’s having so much fun with him’.

“Like, anytime Taylor’s laughing with you, my whole f****** family is, like, high-fiving.”