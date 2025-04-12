Adam Scott is addicted to doing laundry.

The ‘Severance’ actor, 52, made the admission to People and said it winds up his wife as he does it at all hours if he can’t sleep.

He said: “You know, something that is a habit of mine, and I don't know if it's toxic or not.

“My wife has started losing patience with me... (it’s) that I love doing laundry.”

The ‘Parks and Rec’ star went on to explain his routine with cleaning clothes, adding: “I love it and I’ll do it at all times of the day.

“Like if I can't get to sleep, I'll look for laundry to do and I'll do it. I love putting it in and measuring the soap and waiting and then putting it in.”

His enthusiasm for laundry has earned him the title of having a “toxic trait” from his wife, Naomi Scott, though he’s not sure if that label truly fits.

Adam said it wasn’t always his passion, adding: “It’s not something I’ve always loved.

“I kind of discovered, in turning into a grown-up, that I love the process of doing laundry.

“(My family) find it annoying, honestly.”

Adam met his wife, producer Naomi Scott (née Sablan), in 1998, and the two married in 2005.

They now have two children – son Graham and daughter Frankie – and have co-founded Gettin’ Rad Productions together.

The actor also reflected on the reception of ‘Severance’ season 2, in which he stars as Mark S., an employee of the enigmatic company Lumon.

In the sci-fi thriller, Mark struggles with his severed personality, attempting to separate his work life from his personal grief over the death of his wife.

He said about the new run of the show: “I feel great. It is nice to be able to talk about it because we’ve been sitting on all these big crazy secrets for years, but it’s also great to see the reaction because you really just never know how people are gonna react until it's out there in the world.”

The actor also admitted the team behind the series was initially anxious about how the second season would be received.

He added:“We were freaked out that people wouldn't like it or that they just wouldn’t think it’s as good as season one.

“And so we were scared that people wouldn’t watch as much in the numbers that they did season 1, so it's great to see it out in the world and people reacting well to it.”