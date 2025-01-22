Addison Rae believes Bryce Hall cheated on her.

Addison Rae is more private about her relationships now

The 'Aquamarine' hitmaker split from her fellow content creator in March 2021 and she admitted she learned a lot about their relationship playing out in the public eye because everything became such a "mess".

She told Rolling Stone magazine: “I’m very guarded when it comes to relationships, because my first public relationship taught me a lot about myself.

“I think he cheated on me. He says he didn’t.

“That was a s*** show. He was very vocal about everything, and it was a mess.”

However, the 24-year-old star insisted she isn't still upset with Bryce, 25,

She said: “I believe there’s good in everyone, so I like to think there’s a good part of him. We were really young.”

Since splitting from Bryce, Addison has been dating Omer Fedi for the last three years and she is very happy with the 24-year-old record producer.

She said: “The Libra in me is a hopeless romantic."

Meanwhile, Addison is focused on her music career now after her acting debut in 'He's All That' wasn't well received in 2021.

The 'Diet Pepsi' hitmaker felt frustrated that anything she did outside of TikTok was subjected to backlash.

Of her flop musical debut, 2021's 'Obsessed', she said: “I think there’s room for constructive criticism. [But] it almost wasn’t even about the song. It was [about] me doing it."

She added: “I had to rethink everything.

“And I was like, ‘How am I going to get to a place where on my own, I feel like I can do this and feel confident in it, and fully deliver what I feel like is the best version of this?’ ”

While TikTok's future in the US is currently uncertain, Addison is hopeful her own legacy can exist beyond the video-sharing platform.

She said: "That’s that full moon for me. TikTok definitely gave me a lot of things, so it would be really sad to [see it] go, but hopefully the things that I create and put out surpass that platform.”