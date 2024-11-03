Addison Rae wants to "inspire" young people to "chase" their "dreams".

The 'Aquamarine' singer first shot to fame on social media but embarked on a career in music in 2021 with her debut single 'Obsessed' and has since had a global hit with 'Diet Pepsi' this year and collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX on the 'Von dutch' remix.

The 24-year-old pop star and social media personality - who has amassed 88.8 million followers on TikTok and 34.5 million on Instagram - has spent the past "few years" figuring out what she wants out of her life and career and is now living her dream.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, she said of her journey so far: “I’ve gotten to a place in the last few years where I’ve felt really confident about following my instinct and leaning on myself. It’s been a nice few years finding what I wanted to do with my life and my career."

One piece of advice the 24-year-old singer wants to give to her impressionable young fans is not to give up on their dreams and to never let anyone try to "put you in a box".

She said: "I’ve worked on everything that I’ve wanted to and really honed in on things that are important to me and have been for so long, and things that never really felt possible or realistic growing up have become such a priority to make real for me.

“If I can inspire any young people to do anything, I think it’s that no matter how much people try to put you in a box, that doesn’t have to define you and you can chase your dreams.”