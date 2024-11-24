Adele has opened up about how her two-year Las Vegas residency got off to a “rocky” start.

The ‘Chasing Pavements’ singer, 36, mounted the gigs after a traumatic time in 2022 which saw her cancel the shows less than a day before the first one was set to kick off – and wrapped them up on Saturday (23.11.24) night with an emotional performance at Caesars Palace that saw her kiss her 12-year-old son Angelo and fiancée Rich Paul, 43, after making a speech to fans about her battle to put them on.

She told the crowd in a video shared on social media: “I am so sad that this residency is over and I am so glad that it happened – I really, really am.

“It got off to such a f****** rocky, rocky way. It was one of the worst years of my life.

“I was being punched around, it was horrible and I was told it was career suicide and Vegas would never forgive me for (cancelling) so last minute.”

Ahead of her last show on Saturday, Adele told how she was looking forward to enjoying red wine and resting in bed.

She told fans at one of her recent shows in Sin City, she said: “Doing four hours a weekend of completely live singing is a lot.

“And I chat a lot, and I’m very, very sensitive and I’m emotional. I am battered after these shows. And I take every single person on in this room into my soul, I take you home with me.

She added she’s been on “full recovery” between shows and was ready for them to be over.

Adele went on: “It’s a big deal to me because it’s very, very bittersweet. But (my residency) has been in my mind for four years… four years for one f****** idea.

“So I’m looking forward to having loads of spare time to love on my kids, to love on my man and to love on another kid. To love on my house.

“Saturday night (when the residency ends), I’m probably going to have a (lot) of red wine.

“So that’s the most exciting thing for when the show ends! Then after that I think I’m just going to really, really veg until the end of the year. I feel like I’m early hibernating already.”