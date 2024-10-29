Adele can't express how much it meant to her having Celine Dion seeing her in concert.

Adele was delighted to see Celine Dion

The 36-year-old singer star an emotional moment with the 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker on Saturday (26.10.24) after spotting her idol in the audience at her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and now the 'Rolling in the Deep' singer has reflected on why it was such a meaningful surprise for her.

Reflecting on their embrace at the venue - which was built in 2003 for Celine's 'A New Day...' residency and has subsequently been used by the likes of Kylie Minogue, Diana Ross and Sir Elton John - Adele wrote on X: "I have been performing in Celine Dion's room at the Colosseum for almost 2 years now.

"It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her. I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and it was a MOMENT!!

"Celine I love you so very very much. Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family... Such a full circle moment for me to be there with you. Thank you so much.(sic)"

In 2018, Adele had been in the audience at the venue to see the 'Think Twice' hitmaker during her second residency, and she later hailed the 56-year-old star a "queen" after they met backstage.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "Queen Celine! What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humour. Happy New Year lady x."

Celine also mentioned the meeting in a post on her own page, writing: "Wasn’t able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that Adele came to one of them … I love her so much!!"

Adele previously revealed one of her most treasured possessions is a piece of gum chewed by Celine which she had framed.

During a video interview for Vogue, Adele explained: "It's pretty amazing. James Corden - who's a friend of mine but also does Carpool Karaoke, which I did - did one with her. He knew how much of a fan I was of her and he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and she framed it for me."