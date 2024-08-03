Adele has found preparing for her Munich shows to be a "very, very" stressful experience.

Adele is performing a residency in Munich

The 36-year-old singer is set to perform ten shows in the German city throughout August - but Adele has admitted that it's been a stressful process.

Adele - who is performing at a purpose-built stadium in Munich - told her fans: "I can’t wait to have a drink on Sunday. Oh my God. Putting the show together is crazy.

"It’s so high pressure and I get very, very stressed."

During a show, Adele also shared some hangover tips with her fans.

The London-born star told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Hydrate while you dehydrate is what I like to say because I can really drink.

"I’m British. The key to being able to drink all day and all night is to have a glass of alcohol, you have a glass of water, you have a glass of alcohol, you have a glass of water.

"So you’re hydrating while you ­dehydrate."

Meanwhile, a source recently revealed that Adele plans to "focus on her family" in 2025.

The Grammy-winning star - who has Angelo, 11, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki - intends to put her music career on ice at the end of the year.

The insider said: "She has had a busy few years since releasing her album '30' in 2021, and it has surpassed her expectations.

"Adele has had incredible opportunities and it’s been a dream come true. No other artist has ever done anything like this residency and she feels like it is a real moment of crowning glory."

Adele still has a few shows to perform in Las Vegas, too, but she plans to step away from the spotlight next year.

The source added: "It’s time to focus on her family and enjoying her life away from the spotlight again."