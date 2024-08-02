Adele plans to "focus on her family" in 2025.

Adele plans to step back from the spotlight in 2025

The 36-year-old singer is set to perform ten shows in Munich, Germany, throughout August - but Adele ultimately intends to put her music career on ice at the end of the year.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "She has had a busy few years since releasing her album 30 in 2021, and it has surpassed her expectations.

"Adele has had incredible opportunities and it’s been a dream come true. No other artist has ever done anything like this residency and she feels like it is a real moment of crowning glory."

Adele - who has Angelo, 11, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki - still has a few shows to perform in Las Vegas. But the award-winning star plans to step away from the spotlight next year.

The insider explained: "She has a few more dates in Las Vegas later this year, which were rearranged due to illness a few months back, but after that, she will be walking away from music for an extended break.

"It’s time to focus on her family and enjoying her life away from the spotlight again."

Meanwhile, Rich Paul - Adele's long-term partner - is making a new film about his life.

The 42-year-old sports agent - who began dating Adele back in 2021 - is working on a new feature film based on his memoir, 'Lucky Me'.

A source previously told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Rich’s book has been a major success and his rise is a huge source of inspiration.

"He had a difficult childhood with a mother who struggled with drug addiction and a house in an area riddled with crime. But he managed to turn it all around."