Adele is reportedly plotting a move back to England.

Adele is reportedly coming home to London after her Las Vegas residency

The 'Set Fire To The Rain' hitmaker has lived out in Los Angeles for two years now but is said to be planning to shift her life back to London, once her 'Weekends with Adele' residency in Las Vegas ends in November.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Adele is a Brit through and through and London will always be her home.

"She has spent the past couple of weeks there. It is all part of a wider return home and once her Las Vegas shows finish in November she has said she will be coming back."

Adele has been back in the British capital enjoying the Euros and was also spotted out at a cafe.

The 36-year-old pop superstar - who has 11-year-old son Angelo with ex Simon Konecki - has only recently been renovating her Beverly Hills mansion.

The Grammy winner spent £46 million to acquire Sylvester Stallone's pad two years ago, and she's spent millions more renovating the property ever since.

A source told the newspaper last month: "When Adele bought the house she didn’t intend to change too much. But she has a team of Hollywood experts on board who suggested the extra floor."

The 'Hello' hitmaker wants the property to be "her forever home".

The insider shared: "The house will be absolutely gigantic by the time it’s done. But it is looking incredible and she thinks it’s worthwhile. She wants it to be her forever home with her son Angelo and partner Rich Paul, and she dreams of extending her family there."

Meanwhile, Adele recently revealed that she would love to have a baby girl.

The musician told fans during one of her shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas that she plans to have another baby after she completes her residency in Sin City.

Adele - who has been dating Rich, a sports agent, since 2021 - shared: "Once I am done with all my ­obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby.

"I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy. I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world - that is what I feel will happen.

"She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?"

Adele also joked that her daughter would be a "bossy little queen".

The London-born star quipped: "With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?"