Adele has warned fans she will be away for an "incredibly long time" after she concludes her Las Vegas residency.

Adele is preparing to take an extended break from music

The 'Easy On Me' hitmaker has 10 dates to complete of her 'Weekends with Adele' series at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and once she exits the stage on November 23, she will be embarking on a long hiatus.

In a TikTok clip, she told the crowd at her final date of her Germany residency in Munich on Saturday (31.08.24): “I have 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time.

“And I will hold you dear in my heart.”

The 36-year-old superstar has said she is planning to take things easy and spend quality time with her sports agent partner Rich Paul, 42, and her 11-year-old son Angelo - whom she has with ex-spouse Simon Konecki.

She told German outlet ZDF: “I don’t have any plans for new music, at all.

“I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

Adele has made no secret of the fact that she is keen to have another baby.

The 'I Set Fire To The Rain' hitmaker previously confessed she is a long way off from returning to the studio to work on a follow-up to 2021's '30', however, Adele promised that when she does return with a new record, she will do a world tour.

She told gig-goers at Caesar’s Palace earlier this year: “I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time.

“But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.”

The 'Chasing Pavements' singer also explained why she started disappearing from the limelight for long periods before releasing a new album.

She said: “Sometimes I wonder if people think I’m calculated when I disappear for years on end and I’m elusive and I believe that less is more or something like that.

But the real reason that I’ve only had four albums and I don’t think that many people know this – they know that I have a child – my son is 11 years old. So if you do the math, that means that at the height of ‘21’… I fell pregnant. To many that would be, and it was, considered career suicide.

“It was there and then that I chose to reject the scarcity of success, and the idea that you have to be constantly relevant to be successful.

“And that perhaps, just maybe, I could be a hit both on and off the stage. And you’ll never guess what — I [redacted] got away with it!”