Adele has been suffering from an ear infection.

The 36-year-old singer - who has son Angelo, 12, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki - is coming to the end of her 'Weekends With Adele' residency in Sin City after two years of sporadically performing there but revealed to the audience oN Friday (26.10.24) night that she has been struck down by a "pretty grim" infection that she claimed was "worse" than the pain of childbirth.

Speaking live on stage at her Las Vegas show, she explained: "I have an ear infection, which is pretty grim.

“I’ve never had one before.

“It’s the most painful thing that’s ever, ever happened to me."

It was worse than childbirth.

“It’s a rare water bacteria.It’s very hard to treat.

The 'Easy On Me' songstress began a course of antibiotics to treat the ailment but was initially prescribed the wrong ones for a few days and was left wanting to cut her ear off because of the pain.

She said: ""I was on the wrong antibiotics for a few days and they managed to give me one that started to work. I wanted to chop my ear off a few times.

"I’m no longer in pain, which is great but I’m a bit deaf in my left ear!"

Meanwhile, the 'Someone Like You' singer - who is now engaged to sports agent Rich Paul - is a cat lover and revealed that she has created a special room in her mansion so she can rescue a host of moggies one day.

She said: "I’m absolutely going to become an emergency foster cat mum once I move into my new house. I’ve created a room that my fiancé doesn’t even know exists and I’m going to have loads of crates built into the wall with all the supplies. He’ll never know about it… but now he might because I’ve said it on stage. I would happily do it full-time."