Adele reportedly turned down a $200 million deal to extend her tour.
The 36-year-old pop superstar has been performing her 'Weekends With Adele' residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas since late 2022 and she added in a short run of 10 shows in Germany in August, but her Sin City concerts are set to come to an end in November with the singer planning to take a long break from work. Now a new report claims she turned down a bumper pay day to play more shows including stadium dates in Europe, Asia and South America and a lucrative residency at a casino in Macau, China.
A source told the Daily Mail's Alison Boshoff: "There have been a lot of offers but she has turned them all down because she wants to be home with her kid.
"The Chinese deal put millions of dollars on the table, but she did not want to do it in the end. She's put her kid and boyfriend - and herself - first."
Adele is engaged to marry her sports agent partner Rich Paul and she's also mum to son Angelo - from her previous marriage to Simon Konecki - who turns 12 in October.
The singer announced plans for a break at the final date of her Germany residency in Munich August 31, telling the audience: "I have 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time. And I will hold you dear in my heart."
Adele also insisted she's not got any new music on the horizon, telling German outlet ZDF: “I don’t have any plans for new music, at all.
"I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."
She previously told gig-goers at Caesar’s Palace earlier this year: “I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time.
"But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live."
The 'Chasing Pavements' singer also explained why she started disappearing from the limelight for long periods before releasing a new album.
She said: “Sometimes I wonder if people think I’m calculated when I disappear for years on end and I’m elusive and I believe that less is more or something like that. But the real reason that I’ve only had four albums and I don’t think that many people know this – they know that I have a child – my son is 11 years old.
"So if you do the math, that means that at the height of ‘21’ … I fell pregnant. To many that would be, and it was, considered career suicide.
"It was there and then that I chose to reject the scarcity of success, and the idea that you have to be constantly relevant to be successful. And that perhaps, just maybe, I could be a hit both on and off the stage. And you’ll never guess what — I ... got away with it!"
